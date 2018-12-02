Senior U.S. admiral found dead in Bahrain, no foul play suspected

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Scott A. Stearney, Commander of 5th Fleet and head of Naval Forces Central Command, speaks during the Change of Command U.S. Naval Forces Central Command 5th Fleet Combined Maritime Forces ceremony at the U.S. Naval Base in Bahrain, May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy admiral overseeing American naval forces in the Middle East has been found dead at his residence in Bahrain, the Navy said on Saturday, adding that foul play was not suspected.

Vice Admiral Scott Stearney, a Chicago native, was the commander of the U.S. Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet. The Navy did not specify the cause of death.

“The Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Bahraini Ministry of Interior are cooperating on the investigation, but at this time no foul play is suspected,” said Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson, adding that Stearney’s deputy, Rear Admiral Paul Schlise, had assumed command.