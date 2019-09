FILE PHOTO: Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa speaks during the Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia October 24, 2018. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa said on Monday that Bahrain has signed an agreement to purchase its first U.S. Patriot missile battery.

The crown prince made the announcement to reporters during a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.