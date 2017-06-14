FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
UPDATE 1-Bank of America targets growth in international cash management
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 14, 2017 / 4:40 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Bank of America targets growth in international cash management

2 Min Read

(Adds comments by chief operating officer, company and industry background)

By Dan Freed

June 14 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp sees continued room to grow in international cash management, a low margin business that can lead to lots of other revenue opportunities with corporate clients, Chief Operating Officer Tom Montag said at an industry conference on Wednesday.

Montag said the second-biggest U.S. bank believes it has a No. 1 position in its home country, partly the result of increased targeting of mid-sized companies in local markets.

Montag said the investment banking fee pool for "middle market" U.S. companies with annual revenue of between $5 million and $2 billion is "quite comparable to any international fee pool that you would look at."

Referring to middle market companies, he added, "we want to be their cash manager around the world."

But B of A also wants more assignments managing cash for large multinationals.

"We've invested in our cash management portal to be able to be a better international portal," he said. "We've been winning mandates that we heretofore had not won."

The increasing push in cash management by Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co and some regional players in recent years has put pressure on Citigroup Inc, which long dominated the business.

Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.