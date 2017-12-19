FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-U.S. bank regulators say four bank 'living wills' have shortcomings
#Financials
December 19, 2017 / 9:33 PM / in 13 hours

CORRECTED-U.S. bank regulators say four bank 'living wills' have shortcomings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Reuters Instrument Code for Bank of New York Mellon to, not in paragraph 3 and metadata.)

By Pete Schroeder

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. banking regulators said Tuesday that “living wills” submitted by eight large U.S. banks are satisfactory, but half of those plans have “shortcomings” that should be addressed.

The Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation found shortcomings in plans from Bank of America , Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo, which the regulators want to see addressed in the future.

Regulators found no problems with plans submitted by Bank of New York Mellon, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase , or State Street. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder; editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
