FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. sets preliminary antidumping duties on Argentine, Indonesian biodiesel
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Asia
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
U.S.
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
October 23, 2017 / 10:23 PM / in a day

U.S. sets preliminary antidumping duties on Argentine, Indonesian biodiesel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday made a preliminary finding imports of biodiesel from Argentina and Indonesia were being dumped and set preliminary antidumping duties on the products.

The department set antidumping duties ranging from 54.36 percent to 70.05 percent on biodiesel from Argentina, and 50.71 percent on all biodiesel from Indonesia, it said in a statement.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in the statement that the government of Argentina has asked for negotiations to suspend the antidumping and related countervailing duty investigations of biodiesel imports, and that the department is working on possible suspension agreements. (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer and Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.