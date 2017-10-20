FACTBOX-Big Corn delivers defeat to Big Oil

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told lawmakers that its abandoning efforts to reform the nation's Renewable Fuel Standard and drive the price of the program's credits down. The move represents a big win for the corn lobby and a major defeat for refiners seeking the changes. The following are various reactions to the news: White House statement: “President Donald J. Trump promised rural America that he would protect the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), and has never wavered from that promise. The president has had constructive conversations with several key officials about the RFS over the past week, and he understands their concerns. The Trump administration will protect the RFS and ensure that our nation’s hardworking farmers continue to fuel America.” Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Bob Dinneen: “The U.S. ethanol industry is grateful for Administrator Pruitt's epiphany on the road to the RFS." Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, Iowa: “It’s a great day for Iowa and a great day for rural America. Administrator Pruitt should be commended for following through on President Trump’s commitment to biofuels and the RFS." Republican Senator Joni Ernst, Iowa: “These assurances are a clear win for Iowans. Echoing the President’s commitment to advancing the full potential of the RFS to benefit rural America is welcome at a time when our family farms are struggling with commodity prices that are below the cost of production." Greg Blair, spokesman for the Fueling American Jobs Coalition, that represents merchant refiners: “If the administration follows the course set out in Administrator Pruitt’s letter, manufacturing jobs in Pennsylvania, Ohio and other states - jobs President Trump promised to protect - will be at risk. We hope President Trump doesn’t turn his back on American workers.” Statement from Bill Douglass, head of the Small Retailers Coalition: "Today, under unseemly pressure from Big Corn Senators, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt was forced to raise a white flag on urgent reforms to the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) that would have addressed significant and artificial flaws in the retail gasoline market that are quietly playing out. This failure to act will skew in the retail markets and result in concentration of sales the hands of a few big retailers – much to the detriment of the American consumer." Valero Energy Corp : "These Senators have intervened in a regulatory process, and the proposals and concepts in the letter address RFS implementation problems to which these Senators have offered no constructive solutions. The only unifying principle of their bullying opposition seems to be a desire to maintain the status quo at all costs and to protect windfall profits associated with unregulated trading of renewable identification numbers, or RINs." Brendan Williams, lobbyist for PBF Energy : "This seems to be a clear case of predetermining the outcome of a rulemaking. If the Administration finalizes a rule that looks like this letter, it will be subject to a very high level of litigation risk." (Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Marguerita Choy)