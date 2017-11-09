TREASURIES-U.S. yields turn flat after average 30-year auction

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields turned flat on Thursday, paring their initial increase further as data showed average investor demand for $15 billion worth of 30-year government bonds, the last part of this week’s $64 billion quarterly refunding.

At 1:09 p.m. (1809 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield was 2.317 percent on the open market, unchanged from late on Wednesday, while the 30-year bond yield was up nearly 1 basis point at 2.793 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Tom Brown)