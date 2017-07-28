Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net longs dip -CFTC

July 28 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week in advance of the Federal Reserve's widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 280,684 contracts on Tuesday, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 282,329 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 25 Jul 2017 Prior week week Long 191,134 176,485 Short 436,640 450,698 Net -245,506 -274,213 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 25 Jul 2017 Prior week week Long 341,044 345,465 Short 635,432 627,790 Net -294,388 -282,325 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 25 Jul 2017 Prior week week Long 873,702 852,455 Short 593,018 570,126 Net 280,684 282,329 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 25 Jul 2017 Prior week week Long 191,262 189,600 Short 134,894 138,150 Net 56,368 51,450 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 25 Jul 2017 Prior week week Long 77,531 71,506 Short 135,765 135,182 Net -58,234 -63,676 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 25 Jul 2017 Prior week week Long 936,106 912,533 Short 2,445,828 2,436,598 Net -1,509,722 -1,524,065 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 25 Jul 2017 Prior week week Long 183,101 182,546 Short 383,612 378,898 Net -200,511 -196,352 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)