Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net long falls -CFTC

Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week in the wake of remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen about higher rates, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 256,626 contracts on Sept. 26, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 270,120 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 26 Sep 2017 Prior week week Long 281,175 262,220 Short 464,072 361,607 Net -182,897 -99,387 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 26 Sep 2017 Prior week week Long 425,387 450,808 Short 653,661 661,671 Net -228,274 -210,863 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 26 Sep 2017 Prior week week Long 893,344 925,297 Short 636,718 655,177 Net 256,626 270,120 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 26 Sep 2017 Prior week week Long 183,498 178,726 Short 130,588 120,603 Net 52,910 58,123 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 26 Sep 2017 Prior week week Long 54,836 57,786 Short 153,564 145,625 Net -98,728 -87,839 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 26 Sep 2017 Prior week week Long 877,915 970,521 Short 2,572,191 2,417,034 Net -1,694,276 -1,446,513 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 26 Sep 2017 Prior week week Long 81,312 63,370 Short 222,590 235,934 Net -141,278 -172,564 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft)