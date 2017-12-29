Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts highest since March -CFTC

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures grew to their highest level since March earlier this week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 83,666 contracts on Dec. 26, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. This was the highest reading on net shorts in 10-year T-note futures among speculators since March 21 when it stood at 100,354 contracts. A week earlier, speculators held 44,230 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 26 Dec 2017 Prior week week Long 405,190 404,609 Short 596,619 583,237 Net -191,429 -178,628 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 26 Dec 2017 Prior week week Long 522,908 568,836 Short 947,223 946,783 Net -424,315 -377,947 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 26 Dec 2017 Prior week week Long 636,113 685,295 Short 719,779 729,525 Net -83,666 -44,230 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 26 Dec 2017 Prior week week Long 188,382 202,900 Short 103,631 98,553 Net 84,751 104,347 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 26 Dec 2017 Prior week week Long 51,436 59,806 Short 162,746 166,179 Net -111,310 -106,373 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 26 Dec 2017 Prior week week Long 953,334 957,890 Short 3,391,889 3,380,920 Net -2,438,555 -2,423,030 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 26 Dec 2017 Prior week week Long 141,549 116,921 Short 201,681 191,891 Net -60,132 -74,970 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft)