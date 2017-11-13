UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net longs rise in week -CFTC

* Speculative 5-year T-note net shorts recede from record high * Eurodollar net shorts by speculators rise to most since May (Adds background, details on latest data) Nov 13 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose nearly a week ago when the gap between short-and-long dated bond yields shrank to its narrowest in a decade, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday. Some traders had piled "curve flattener" positions where they favored longer-dated Treasuries over shorter-dated issues based on the view the Federal Reserve would further lift short-term rates due to an improving labor market. Longer-dated bonds are expected to fare better than shorter-dated debt as inflation would stay subdued and passage of a Republican-sponsored tax plan in Washington remains uncertain. Last week, the yield spread between two-year and 10-year Treasuries narrowed to 65.9 basis points, a level not seen since November 2007, Reuters data showed. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 50,063 contracts on Nov. 10, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 2,724 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures, the lowest since April. Among other T-note maturities, speculators scaled back their net shorts in five-year T-notes to 330,205 contracts from a record high of 469,845 the prior week. Speculative net shorts in ultra T-bond futures increased to 110,875, the most since May 30. Among interest rates futures, speculators raised their net shorts in three-month Eurodollar futures to 2.53 million last Tuesday, the highest since May 21. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 10 Nov 2017 Prior week week Long 340,408 253,731 Short 515,313 493,447 Net -174,905 -239,716 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 10 Nov 2017 Prior week week Long 540,710 367,932 Short 870,915 837,777 Net -330,205 -469,845 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 10 Nov 2017 Prior week week Long 699,411 719,573 Short 649,348 716,849 Net 50,063 2,724 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 10 Nov 2017 Prior week week Long 176,664 152,121 Short 137,299 139,448 Net 39,365 12,673 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 10 Nov 2017 Prior week week Long 49,412 48,698 Short 160,287 152,805 Net -110,875 -104,107 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 10 Nov 2017 Prior week week Long 835,354 904,686 Short 3,367,144 3,133,665 Net -2,531,790 -2,228,979 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 10 Nov 2017 Prior week week Long 74,225 136,443 Short 168,249 166,264 Net -94,024 -29,821 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft and James Dalgleish)