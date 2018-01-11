FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China FX regulator: report on slowing US bond buying may be based on erroneous information
#Markets News
January 11, 2018 / 4:00 AM / in 2 days

China FX regulator: report on slowing US bond buying may be based on erroneous information

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday that a recent report on China considering slowing or halting purchases of U.S. Treasury bonds could be based on erroneous information.

Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday that Chinese officials reviewing the country’s vast foreign exchange holdings have recommended slowing or halting purchases of U.S. Treasury bonds amid a less attractive market for them and rising U.S.-China trade tensions.

China has been diversifying its forex reserves investments and its investments in U.S. Treasuries is market-driven, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said on its website.

China’s forex reserves management departments are responsible investors, the SAFE added. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
