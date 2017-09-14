FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. yields extend rise on stronger-than-forecast CPI
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
September 14, 2017 / 12:58 PM / a month ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields extend rise on stronger-than-forecast CPI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields briefly extended their rise on Thursday with the 10-year yield touching a three-week peak following data that showed a faster-than-forecast 0.4 percent increase in domestic consumer prices in August.

At 8:54 a.m. (1254 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes reached 2.225 percent shortly after the release of the August consumer price index before retreating to 2.195 percent, which was unchanged from late Wednesday, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

