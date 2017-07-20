TREASURIES-U.S. yields touch session lows in line with German yields

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. longer-dated Treasury yields fell to session lows on Thursday in step with their German counterparts after the European Central Bank retained its ultra loose policy stance and left the door open for more easing if the outlook on the region's economy deteriorates.

At 8:15 a.m. (1215 GM), the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was 2.264 percent, down 0.4 basis point from late on Wednesday, while the 10-year Bund yield was 0.528 percent, down 1.1 basis point on the day, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)