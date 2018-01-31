FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 7:33 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve flattens to decade low after Fed statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. yield curve flattened to levels not seen in over decade on Wednesday as traders sold more short-dated Treasuries in anticipation the Federal Reserve may raise rates faster to combat an expected acceleration in domestic inflation in 2018.

At 2:21 p.m. EST (1921 GMT), the spread between five-year and 30-year Treasury yields was last at 42.6 basis points after touching 42.0 basis points, which was last seen in August 2007, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

