TREASURIES-U.S. yields hit session lows after Fed statement

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell to session lows on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised key interest rates by a quarter percentage point as expected, and kept policy outlook unchanged for 2018 even as it upgraded its view on economic growth.

At 2:22 p.m. EST (1922 GMT), U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were yielding 2.369 percent, down over 3 basis points from late on Tuesday, while the two-year yield was 1.811 percent, 2 basis points lower from late Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)