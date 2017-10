NEW YORK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose to session highs on Tuesday in the aftermath of U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks on a tax proposal that raised concerns that it might increase federal deficit and borrowing.

At 11:18 a.m. (1518 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 2 basis points higher at 2.243 percent, while the 30-year yield was up nearly 3 basis points at 2.786 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)