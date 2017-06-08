FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year T-notes rise after UK exit poll
June 8, 2017 / 10:14 PM / 2 months ago

TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year T-notes rise after UK exit poll

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - Prices on U.S. 10-year Treasury futures rose on Thursday in after-hour trading after an exit poll showed the ruling Conservative Party would fail to secure a parliamentary majority in Britain's election.

This stoked concerns about the path of the U.K. government to negotiate its exit from the European Union, spurring safe-haven bids for U.S. government bonds. At 6:07 p.m. (2207 GMT), the price on the 10-year Treasury note contract for September delivery was 126-18/32, up 4/32 from Thursday's close. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft)

