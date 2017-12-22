FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman bearish on U.S. Treasuries market in 2018
December 22, 2017 / 2:02 PM / in 4 days

Goldman bearish on U.S. Treasuries market in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs analysts said on Friday they are bearish on the $14.2 trillion U.S. government bond market in 2018, prompted by their expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise U.S. interest rates above what the market has priced in.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company Goldman Sachs (GS) is seen on the clothing of a trader working at the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, United States April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The analysts wrote in a research note that the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes would reach 3 percent by the end of next year. This compared with 2.483 percent early Friday, which was slightly below a nine-month peak of 2.504 percent set on Thursday, Reuters data showed.

Reporting by Richard LeongEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

