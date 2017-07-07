TREASURIES-Most U.S. yields rise; jobs data keeps hawkish policy bets alive

* U.S. nonfarm payrolls jumped by 222,000 jobs in June * Yields initially fall before most turn higher on day * 10-year yield hits more than 8-week high * 2-,3- yr yields stable to lower on U.S. wage, unemployment data (Updates prices, adds weekly data) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters) - Most U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday, with longer-dated yields briefly hitting multi-week highs, after U.S. jobs data came in strong enough to keep expectations alive for tighter global central bank monetary policy. Trading was choppy after the U.S. June employment report. Treasury yields initially tumbled, then quickly reversed course. Longer- and medium-dated yields were last higher on the day, while shorter-dated yields were stable to slightly lower but remained high on a historical basis. Nonfarm payrolls jumped by 222,000 jobs, the U.S. Labor Department said, beating economists' expectations for a gain of 179,000. While the unemployment rate rose to 4.4 percent, that was because more people were looking for work. While sluggish wage growth put a wrinkle in the otherwise upbeat report, analysts said it did not alter expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates again this year and begin unwinding its balance sheet. Most yields resumed the uptrend they began last week on anticipation that the Fed would tighten monetary policy roughly in unison with the European Central Bank and Bank of England, whose chiefs made suggestions last week that they were shifting toward less accommodative policy. "(The U.S. bond market) is not massively altering its course based on this report," said Shyam Rajan, head of U.S. Rates Strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York. "I do think strongly that we’ll go back to being driven by Europe.” Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit a more than eight-week high of 2.398 percent and 30-year yields hit a more than six-week high of 2.943 percent. Yields were also rising in Europe, with 10-year Bund yields hitting an 18-month high on Friday of 0.58 percent. U.S. 10-year yields were on track for their steepest two-week increase in nearly four months. U.S. 30-year yields were on course for their biggest two-week rise since just after the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election. Analysts said shorter-dated yields were stable to slightly lower due to disappointing aspects of the jobs report. "The initial dip in rates was a function of the small increase in the earnings number and the uptick in the unemployment rate," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco. July 7 Friday 3:46PM New York / 1946 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP7 151-25/32 -0-16/32 10YR TNotes SEP7 124-228/256 -0-24/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.0175 1.0342 0.000 Six-month bills 1.1175 1.1393 -0.006 Two-year note 99-180/256 1.4031 -0.003 Three-year note 99-188/256 1.593 0.000 Five-year note 99-12/256 1.952 0.010 Seven-year note 98-152/256 2.2187 0.013 10-year note 99-228/256 2.3874 0.018 30-year bond 101-96/256 2.9305 0.026 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 24.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 20.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.50 -1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.00 -2.50 spread (Editing by David Gregorio)