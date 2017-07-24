FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yields rise as investors focus on Fed meeting, data
July 24, 2017 / 1:23 PM / 16 days ago

TREASURIES-Yields rise as investors focus on Fed meeting, data

3 Min Read

    * Fed statement from July meeting on Wednesday in focus
    * Investors focus on data, including GDP on Friday
    * Treasury to sell $88 bln short, intermediate notes this
week
    * U.S. to sell $39 billion three-month T-bills on Monday

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged
higher on Monday as investors awaited Wednesday's statement from
the Federal Reserve’s July meeting for new indications on when
the U.S. central bank is likely to begin paring its bond
holdings and next raise interest rates.
    Many analysts and investors expect that the Fed will
announce that it will begin reducing its bond portfolio at its
September meeting, but will be watching for any new hints of the
timing at this week’s meeting.
    Further interest rate hikes are not seen as likely until
December. Futures traders are pricing in a 47-percent chance
that the Fed will raise rates at its December meeting, according
to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.
    Data this week including Gross Domestic Product for the
second quarter due on Friday will also be a key focus, while the
Treasury Department is also due to sell $88 billion in short-
and intermediate-dated coupon-bearing supply this week.
    These factors are likely to weigh on Treasuries, which have
rallied in the past two weeks on what analysts said are mainly
technical factors.
    “Momentum that had been oversold is shifting increasingly to
overbought, which sets this week up to be about the data and
about the Fed,” said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at
BMO Capital Markets in New York.
    Benchmark 10-year notes             were last down 4/32 in
price to yield 2.25 percent, up from 2.23 percent on Friday. The
yields have fallen from 2.40 percent on July 7.
    The Treasury on Monday will auction $39 billion in
three-month Treasury bills that are due to mature on Oct. 26,
which will be scrutinized after similar auction last week saw
tepid investor demand.
    Investors are concerned that payments on debt due in October
may be delayed if efforts to raise the debt ceiling come down to
the wire.
    Disagreements among Republicans on healthcare legislation
show a lack of consensus among lawmakers, which could make
budget negotiations equally acrimonious.             
    The Congressional Budget Office said last month that
Congress would need to raise the debt limit by early to
mid-October to avoid a default.             
    Yields on three-month Treasury bills           , which are
due to mature on Oct. 19, briefly rose to 1.174 percent on
Monday, the highest level since Oct. 2008.
    The Treasury Department will also sell $26 billion in
two-year notes on Tuesday, $34 billion in five-year notes on
Wednesday and $28 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.

 (Editing by Nick Zieminski)
  
 
 )

