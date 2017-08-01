FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yields rise as month-end demand dissipates
August 1, 2017 / 1:24 PM / 3 days ago

TREASURIES-Yields rise as month-end demand dissipates

2 Min Read

    * Friday's U.S. payrolls report in focus
    * Treasury to announce refunding schedule on Wednesday

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Tuesday as buying demand from month-end extensions passed and
U.S. economic data contained no significant surprises.
    Month-end buying prompted by index extensions had supported
bonds on Monday.
    Now, “it is the first day of the month so month-end buying
pressures from July are behind us,” said Ian Lyngen, head of
U.S. interest rate strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
    Investors were also waiting on a busy week of economic data
releases, which will culminate in Friday's U.S. employment
report for July.
    Data on Tuesday showed that U.S. consumer spending barely
rose in June as income failed to increase for the first time in
seven months, pointing to a moderate pace of consumption growth
in the third quarter.             
    A manufacturing report later on Tuesday and services and
non-manufacturing data on Thursday will be watched for further
indications of the strength of the U.S. economy, with the main
economic focus on Friday's payrolls number.
    The market is in “a holding pattern into payrolls and
average hourly earnings on Friday,” said Lyngen.
    Benchmark 10-year notes             were last down 7/32 in
price to yield 2.32 percent, up from 2.29 percent late on
Monday.
    The Treasury Department's quarterly refunding announcement
on Wednesday will be scrutinized for any indication of how the
government plans to make up for a reduction in Federal Reserve
bond purchases once the U.S. central bank begins paring them.
    Investors will also be focused on whether the government
plans to introduce a new ultra-long bond, or revive a 20-year
issue, which Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said would be
beneficial for the government’s funding mix.

 (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
  
 
 )

