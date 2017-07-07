FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
TREASURIES-Shorter-dated U.S. yields fall as wage gain disappoints
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Pakistan
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Japan
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 7, 2017 / 1:14 PM / a month ago

TREASURIES-Shorter-dated U.S. yields fall as wage gain disappoints

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters) - Yields on shorter-dated Treasury debt turned lower on Friday, erasing their initial rise, as wage growth fell short of forecast in June, offering a respite from a global bond market selloff on worries about reduced stimulus from overseas central banks.

The two-year Treasury yield, which is sensitive to traders' view on Federal Reserve policy, fell to a session low of 1.383 percent shortly following the release of the latest jobs report. At 9:06 a.m. EDT (1306 GMT), it was 1.399 percent, down nearly 1 basis point and held below an eight-plus year peak of 1.435 percent set on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.