TREASURIES-U.S. yields extend fall on report on Mueller, grand jury
August 3, 2017 / 8:11 PM / 2 months ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields extend fall on report on Mueller, grand jury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields added to their earlier decline late on Thursday after the Wall Street Journal reported that special counsel Robert Mueller has convened a grand jury in the probe into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. elections.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 2.219 percent, down 4 basis points from late on Wednesday after touching a five-week low at 2.218 percent, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

