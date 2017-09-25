FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-N. Korea foreign minister remarks raise safe-haven bids for bonds
September 25, 2017 / 3:23 PM / 23 days ago

TREASURIES-N. Korea foreign minister remarks raise safe-haven bids for bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields declined to session lows on Monday on safe-haven demand after North Korean foreign minister Ri Yong Ho said U.S. President Donald Trump had declared war on North Korea and that Pyongyang reserves the right to take countermeasures.

At 11:15 a.m. (1530 GMT), the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was nearly 5 basis points lower at 2.216 percent, while the 30-year bond yield was down 4 basis points at 2.752 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

