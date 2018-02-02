TREASURIES-U.S. yields jump on robust U.S. Jan. payrolls data

NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose further on Friday with 10-year hitting a four-year high as data that showed stronger-than-expected hiring and the biggest annual wage increase since 2009 in January fanned fears of domestic inflation accelerating and intensified the current bond market rout.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield reached a four-year peak at 2.843 percent before edging to 2.822 percent, while the two-year yield hit 2.186 percent, its highest level since September 2008 before moving down to 2.170 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)