March 1, 2018 / 3:56 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve steepens after Powell's comment on economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - The spread between U.S. shorter- and longer-dated Treasury yields widened on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said there is no evidence the U.S. economy is currently overheating.

He also said, during a question-and-answer portion of his testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, Fed policy-makers are not seeing strong evidence of a decisive pickup in domestic wages.

At 10:50 a.m. (1550 GMT), the difference between five-year and 30-year Treasury yields was more than 1 basis point wider at 49.8 basis points, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Susan Thomas)

