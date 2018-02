NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed to session highs on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economy has strengthened since December and inflation will rise, raising bets the Fed might raise rates four times in 2018.

At 11:03 a.m. (1603 GMT), benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were 2.914 percent, up 5.5 basis points from late on Monday, while the two-year yield was up 4 basis points at 2.270 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)