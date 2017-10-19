TREASURIES-U.S. yields renew fall after report on Powell as Fed Chair nominee

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields briefly renewed their drop late Thursday after Politico reported that U.S. President Donald Trump was leaning toward nominating Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell to succeed Janet Yellen to head the U.S. central bank.

At 4:13 p.m. (1813 GMT), the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 2.314 percent, down 2.5 basis points from late on Wednesday. It fell falling as low as 2.305 percent shortly after Politico published the report.