FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. yields renew fall after report on Powell as Fed Chair nominee
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 19, 2017 / 8:22 PM / in 2 days

TREASURIES-U.S. yields renew fall after report on Powell as Fed Chair nominee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields briefly renewed their drop late Thursday after Politico reported that U.S. President Donald Trump was leaning toward nominating Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell to succeed Janet Yellen to head the U.S. central bank.

At 4:13 p.m. (1813 GMT), the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 2.314 percent, down 2.5 basis points from late on Wednesday. It fell falling as low as 2.305 percent shortly after Politico published the report.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.