2 months ago
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall after May CPI data disappoint
June 14, 2017 / 12:43 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall after May CPI data disappoint

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations fell on Wednesday to their lowest since November as data on consumer prices unexpectedly fell in May, feeding concerns that inflation would fall short of the Federal Reserve's 2 percent goal for longer than previously thought.

At 8:36 a.m. (1236 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.74 percent, down over 3 basis points from late on Tuesday, according to Tradeweb data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

