a month ago
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall as June CPI data disappoint
#Markets News
July 14, 2017 / 12:55 PM / a month ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall as June CPI data disappoint

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations fell on Friday as a gauge on domestic consumer prices fell short of analysts' expectations in June and raised doubts whether the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates again in 2017.

At 8:43 a.m. (1243 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.74 percent, down 3 basis points from Thursday, according to Tradeweb and Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

