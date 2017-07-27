FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates rise with higher oil, bond selloff
July 27, 2017 / 2:59 PM / 13 days ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates rise with higher oil, bond selloff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations rose to session highs on Thursday as higher crude prices revived bets on faster inflation and a selloff in the Treasuries market following solid U.S. economic data.

At 10:53 a.m. (1453 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.82 percent, up more than 1 basis point from Wednesday. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was a tad below an eight-week peak of 1.83 percent set on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb and Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

