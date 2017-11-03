UPDATE 1-U.S. TIPS breakeven rates slip as wage growth stalls

(Updates market action, adds quote, graphic)

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations fell on Friday as data showed no growth in average hourly earnings in October, rekindling concerns wage growth would take longer than expected to accelerate.

In September, average hourly earnings jumped 0.5 percent, bringing its year-over year increase to 2.8 percent. The year-over-year wage gain in October slowed to 2.4 percent, the weakest since February 2016.\

Economists attributed the spike and pullback in wage growth the past two months on distortions from Hurricanes Harvey and Florida that interrupted business activities in Texas and Florida.

Recent data showed the domestic labor market has remained resilient despite those storms, raising hopes of rising wage pressure.

“Still, we think the trajectory that was in place prior to the storms remains: the domestic labor market is strong at this point,” Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s chief investment officer of global fixed income, wrote in a note.

On the other hand, the TIPS sector has lagged the broader U.S. bond market as inflation has been stuck below the Federal Reserve’s 2-percent goal.

The Consumer Price Index, which TIPS’ principal and interest payments are resetting against, grew at a 1.7 percent annual rate in September, marking the fifth consecutive month it was running at this level.

In late Friday trading, the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.87 percent, down 1.20 basis points from late Thursday, according to Tradeweb.

The five-year TIPS breakeven rate edged down 1 basis point at 1.80 percent.

So far this year, TIPS produced a total return of 2.18 percent, below the 3.34 percent return among investment grade bonds, according to indexes compiled by Bloomberg and Barclays.