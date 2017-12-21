FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates add gains after strong auction
December 21, 2017 / 6:37 PM / 5 days ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates add gains after strong auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations rose further on Thursday due to strong demand at a $14 billion auction of five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities as traders bet on higher inflation stemming from a major tax bill approved by Congress this week.

At 1:25 p.m. (1825 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.94 percent, up more than 1 basis point from late on Wednesday. Earlier this week, it touched 1.95 percent, which was the highest level since early May, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

