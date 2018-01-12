U.S. TIPS breakeven rates add gains after U.S. Dec CPI data

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations extended their earlier rise on Friday as data on core consumer price inflation grew by a stronger-than-forecast 0.3 percent in December for its biggest monthly increase in 11 months.

At 8:38 a.m. (1338 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 2.05 percent, up 3 basis points from Thursday’s close and its highest level since March, Tradeweb and Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)