U.S. TIPS breakeven rates extend fall as wage growth stalls

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations declined further on Friday as data showed average hourly earnings showed no growth in October after they jumped 0.5 percent the month before.

At 9:19 a.m. (1319 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.88 percent, down 0.45 basis point from late Thursday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)