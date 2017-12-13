FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall as CPI core rate moderates
#Markets News
December 13, 2017 / 1:53 PM / a day ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall as CPI core rate moderates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations turned lower on Wednesday as the core rate on the consumer price index, a gauge of underlying inflation, grew 0.1 percent in November, slower than October’s pace and what analysts had forecast.

At 8:47 a.m. (1347 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.89 percent, down 2.6 basis points from late on Tuesday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

