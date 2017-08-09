FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hit session lows after productivity, labor cost data
August 9, 2017 / 12:43 PM / in 2 months

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hit session lows after productivity, labor cost data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on inflation expectations fell to session lows on Wednesday as domestic worker productivity increased more than expected in the second quarter but unit labor costs grew less than forecast.

At 8:40 a.m. (1240 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.81 percent, down 1.85 basis points from Tuesday’s close, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

