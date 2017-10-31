U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold gains after labor cost data

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations held their earlier increase on Tuesday as domestic labor costs grew 0.7 percent in the third quarter, in line with the median forecast among analysts polled by Reuters.

At 8:58 a.m. (1258 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.88 percent, up 0.7 basis point from late Monday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong)