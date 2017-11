NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations held steady on Thursday as the fastest quarterly rise in worker productivity in three years offset a pickup in wage growth in the third quarter.

At 8:53 a.m. (1253 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.89 percent, up 0.3 basis point from late on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb.