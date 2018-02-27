FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 3:22 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates pare fall after Powell's remarks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations trimmed their earlier decline on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said domestic inflation which has been sluggish would reach the U.S. central bank’s 2-percent goal.

At 10:16 a.m. (1516 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 2.14 percent, flat from late on Monday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

