U.S. TIPS breakeven rates rise on expected passage of tax plan

NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations rose on Wednesday, prompted by expected passage of a sweeping tax bill that some traders bet would lift wages and overall inflation toward the Federal Reserve’s 2-percent goal.

At 9:47 a.m. (1447 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield difference between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 1.94 percent, up over 1 basis point from late on Tuesday. Earlier it touched 1.95 percent, which was the highest level since early May, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)