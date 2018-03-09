U.S. TIPS breakeven rates slip as wage growth slows

NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations fell on Friday after data showed domestic wage growth slowed more than expected in February, reducing bets that inflation is accelerating.

At 9:02 a.m. (1402 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was 2.12 percent, down 0.3 basis point from late Thursday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)