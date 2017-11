NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The yield gap between short-dated and long-dated Treasury yields early Monday shrank to its tightest levels in a decade as low domestic inflation has buttressed demand for longer-maturity government bond.

The spread between two-year and 10-year Treasury yield touched 70.5 basis points, a level not seen since Nov. 6, 2007, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)