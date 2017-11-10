FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise, eyes on junk sector sell-off
Sections
Featured
India plans lending reforms as bankers fear new bad debt crisis
Banking
India plans lending reforms as bankers fear new bad debt crisis
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Exclusive
Middle East
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Asia-Pacific leaders say to fight 'unfair trade' in nod to Trump
World
Asia-Pacific leaders say to fight 'unfair trade' in nod to Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
November 10, 2017 / 3:49 PM / in a day

CORRECTED-TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise, eyes on junk sector sell-off

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Corrects paragraph 10 to read "nine-year" not "nine-yield")
    * Traders cautious amid sell-off in stocks, junk bonds
    * U.S. longer-dated yields hit 1-1/2 week highs
    * U.S. 2-year yield hovers near nine-year peak

    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Friday, with two-year yields at a nine-year high as traders
closed out some curve-flattener positions and dealers reduced
their holdings of longer-dated debt following this week's
auctions.
    Dealers sought to resell their purchases from the $23
billion 10-year and $15 billion 30-year auctions this week,
which were parts of the November quarterly refunding, analysts
said.
    Curve flatteners, in which traders favor longer-dated issues
over shorter-dated ones, have made longer-maturity Treasuries
expensive as the sell-offs in junk bonds and stocks have raised
concerns about stretched valuation across asset classes given
their impressive gains this year, traders and analysts said.
    "These markets are ready for a correction," said Larry
Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W.
Pressprich & Co. in New York. 
    "So far, I'm not concerned. It's not a significant move
considering how much we had moved in yields and spreads,"
Milstein said of the high-yield market.
    Some analysts blamed uncertainty over the passage of a
proposal to overhaul the federal tax code for the losses in
risky assets this week.
    The two biggest U.S.-listed junk bond exchange-traded funds
 by assets stabilized on Friday, rebounding from
seven-month lows hit on Thursday.
    All three major U.S. stock indexes
were down about 0.2 percent in early trading.
    The 10-year Treasury yield reached a 1-1/2 week
peak of 2.382 percent after hitting a near three-week trough of
2.304 percent two days earlier.
    The two-year yield hovered at a nine-year high of
1.650 percent, which was up over 2 basis points on the day.  
    The yield spread between two-year and 10-year Treasuries
 widened to 72.1 basis points from a decade-tight
level of 65.9 basis points set on Thursday, Reuters data showed.
   
    Traders had favored longer-dated Treasuries over
shorter-dated issues the past two weeks on concerns about the
tax overhaul and a diminished likelihood of an introduction of a
Treasury bond that matures beyond 30 years.
    Expectations of further rate increases from the Federal
Reserve and domestic inflation remaining below the Fed's 2
percent goal made "curve-flattener" more appealing.
    The Treasuries sell-off was exacerbated early on Friday by
the drop in German government debt prices in the
wake of perceived hawkish rhetoric from a European Central Bank
official.
    ECB Council member Ewald Nowotny said the ECB should have
given a clear signal at its policy meeting last month about
ending its 2.55 trillion bond purchase program in September 2018
if the euro zone economy improves further.
  November 10 Friday 10:32AM New York / 1532 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS DEC7               152-21/32    -1-7/32   
 10YR TNotes DEC7              124-228/256  -0-76/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             1.215        1.2355    0.002
 Six-month bills               1.33         1.3574    0.005
 Two-year note                 99-180/256   1.6542    0.021
 Three-year note               99-236/256   1.7768    0.022
 Five-year note                99-212/256   2.0365    0.033
 Seven-year note               100-16/256   2.2402    0.041
 10-year note                  98-220/256   2.3788    0.048
 30-year bond                  97-192/256   2.8623    0.056
         YIELD CURVE           Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 10-year vs 2-year yield       72.30        1.85      
 30-year vs 5-year yield       82.40        2.05      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        19.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        18.25         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         6.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -2.25         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -26.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 
    

    
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.