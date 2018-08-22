FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2018 / 12:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Goldman Sachs lowers U.S 10-year Treasury yield forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has lowered its forecast on where U.S. 10-year Treasury yields will end the year to 3.10 pct from 3.25 pct previously.

FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the U.S Treasury Department in Washington, U.S., August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

This is largely down to an expected reduction in the so-called ‘term premium’, the premium investors demand for holding a bond beyond interest rate and inflation expectations over a period of time, Goldman analysts said in a note on Wednesday.

“However, the direction of travel is still higher yields across the G10 (countries),” they added.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 2.83 percent on Wednesday.

Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Jamie McGeever

