TREASURIES-Bonds steady after wage growth disappoints
November 3, 2017 / 6:37 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

TREASURIES-Bonds steady after wage growth disappoints

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Adds tax bill, quotes; Updates prices)
    * Average hourly earnings dipped in October
    * Treasury yield curve flattest since late 2007
    * Doubts about tax plan support bonds

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little
changed on Friday after the government’s jobs report for October
showed that wages did not pick up in the month, raising some
concerns about continuing low inflation, though recent
hurricanes were seen as distorting the data.
    Nonfarm payrolls increased by 261,000 jobs last month. But
the return of workers in such lower-paying industries as leisure
and hospitality after the hurricanes held back wage growth.
    Average hourly earnings slipped by one cent, leaving them
unchanged in percentage terms.             
    “The markets are focused on the rate side on the miss in the
average hourly earnings. That’s a good indication of recent wage
pressures and we’re just not seeing that,” said Subadra Rajappa,
head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York.
    That said, “you are starting to adjust for the hurricanes
and it’s really hard to know exactly what’s going to happen,”
Rajappa added.
    Benchmark 10-year notes             gained 2/32 in price on
the day to yield 2.343 percent, after falling as low as 2.323
immediately after the data.
    The yield curve between two-year notes and 10-year notes
               flattened to 71.1 basis points, the narrowest
since late 2007.
    Bonds rallied this week on expectations that President
Donald Trump would nominate Federal Reserve Governor Jerome
Powell to head the Federal Reserve, as he did on Thursday.
    Powell, who already sits on the U.S. central bank's board,
is seen as someone who will stick with the monetary policy
stance favored by current Chair Janet Yellen, whose term expires
in early February.             
    It is not clear yet, however, if there are any significant
areas of policy where Powell’s views may differ from Yellen’s.
    “We don’t know for instance how strongly he believes in the
Phillips curve, whereas Janet Yellen very clearly does,” said
Michael Schumacher, head of rate strategy at Wells Fargo in New
York.
    The Phillips Curve suggests that wages should rise as the
labor market tightens.
    “I think people are a little bit too complacent saying he’s
a Yellen clone, we don’t know if we can say that comfortably
yet,” Schumacher said.
    Bonds have also been supported by doubts that Republican
lawmakers will be able to pass a tax bill that was unveiled on
Thursday, which Trump has requested be sent to him send to sign
into law by the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 23.
            
    "That seems terribly ambitious for a sweeping reform,” said
Schumacher.

 (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
  
 
 )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
