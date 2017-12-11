TREASURIES-NY explosion sparks safety buying before supply

* U.S. to auction three-year, 10-year notes on Monday * Fed expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday * Inflation data on Wednesday key data focus By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Most U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday after reports of an explosion in midtown Manhattan prompted safety buying, though price gains were capped as investors prepared for new supply. Police confirmed one person was in custody but were not yet identifying the device used. Local news channel WABC cited police sources as saying a possible pipe bomb detonated in a passageway below ground at the Port Authority commuter hub. Benchmark 10-year note yields fell as low as 2.35 percent on safe-haven demand for the bonds, before they retraced back to 2.37 percent. Price gains were seen as limited before two debt auctions on Monday, with the Treasury Department due to sell $24 billion in three-year notes and $20 billion in 10-year notes. “It’s a pretty jammed auction schedule, we’ve got the three-year and the 10-year on the same day, so that makes it a little more difficult to take down supply,” said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. Three-year note yields rose to 1.918 percent, up slightly from 1.915 percent late on Friday. The U.S. Treasury will also sell $12 billion in 30-year bonds on Tuesday. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Wednesday is also a key focus for the market this week as inflation continues to run below Federal Reserve forecasts. The U.S. central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates at its two-day policy meeting that concludes on Wednesday. “CPI data is going to be a big deal in terms of where the Fed goes in 2018,” said Kohli. (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli) )