FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-NY explosion sparks safety buying before supply
Sections
Featured
Alibaba redraws retail fault lines with bricks-and-mortar push
Business
Alibaba redraws retail fault lines with bricks-and-mortar push
Suspect went from limo driver to accused subway bomber
New York Blast
Suspect went from limo driver to accused subway bomber
England on the brink at WACA house of pain
The Ashes
England on the brink at WACA house of pain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
December 11, 2017 / 2:45 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

TREASURIES-NY explosion sparks safety buying before supply

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * U.S. to auction three-year, 10-year notes on Monday
    * Fed expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday
    * Inflation data on Wednesday key data focus

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Most U.S. Treasury yields fell
on Monday after reports of an explosion in midtown Manhattan
prompted safety buying, though price gains were capped as
investors prepared for new supply.
    Police confirmed one person was in custody but were not yet
identifying the device used. Local news channel WABC cited
police sources as saying a possible pipe bomb detonated in a
passageway below ground at the Port Authority commuter hub.
            
    Benchmark 10-year note yields            fell as low as 2.35
percent on safe-haven demand for the bonds, before they retraced
back to 2.37 percent.
    Price gains were seen as limited before two debt auctions on
Monday, with the Treasury Department due to sell $24 billion in
three-year notes and $20 billion in 10-year notes.
    “It’s a pretty jammed auction schedule, we’ve got the
three-year and the 10-year on the same day, so that makes it a
little more difficult to take down supply,” said Aaron Kohli, an
interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
    Three-year note yields            rose to 1.918 percent, up
slightly from 1.915 percent late on Friday.
    The U.S. Treasury will also sell $12 billion in 30-year
bonds on Tuesday.             
    Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Wednesday is also a key
focus for the market this week as inflation continues to run
below Federal Reserve forecasts.
    The U.S. central bank is widely expected to raise interest
rates at its two-day policy meeting that concludes on Wednesday.
    “CPI data is going to be a big deal in terms of where the
Fed goes in 2018,” said Kohli.

 (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
  
 
 )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.