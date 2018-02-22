TREASURIES-Prices firm before seven-year auction, final sale of week

* Treasury to sell $29 bln seven-year notes * Five-year $34 bln sale on Wednesday saw average demand * Fed meeting minutes show higher confidence in raising rates By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices firmed on Thursday before the U.S. government was due to auction in new seven-year notes, the final sale of $258 billion in debt this week. The Treasury is facing higher debt needs after a major tax overhaul last year that is expected to increase the U.S. deficit, while a two-year budget deal reached this month will boost spending by $300 billion. The U.S. government also needs to replenish its cash balance, which was depleted as lawmakers negotiated to increase the debt ceiling. It further needs to enlarge its debt auctions to make up for declining purchases by the Federal Reserve, which had been tacked onto debt sales and not included in the auction sizes. Thursday’s $29 billion seven-year note sale is $1 billion higher than last month. The recent backup in yields could help demand. “I would probably think that at current levels sevens should go okay,” said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York. Seven-year note yields have increased to 2.837 percent from 2.665 percent at the beginning of February, though they are down from an almost seven-year high of 2.877 percent hit last Thursday. They have surged from 1.841 percent in September. The government saw average demand for a $35 billion sale of five-year notes on Wednesday, which was also $1 billion larger than the previous month, and for a $28 billion two-year note auction on Tuesday, which was $2 billion larger than in January. Demand was weak on Wednesday, however, for a $15 billion sale of two-year floating-rate notes, which was $2 billion larger than the previous month. The amount of Treasury issuance this week, which also includes $151 billion worth of bills, is the second largest ever over a three-day period. Benchmark 10-year note yields were last 2.919 percent, after rising to a four-year high of 2.957 percent on Wednesday. That yields jumped after minutes from the Fed’s last policy meeting showed more confidence in the need to keep raising rates, with most believing that inflation would perk up. The move in yields, however, was likely driven by the need to hedge corporate debt sales, said Rajappa. “There might have been some hedging corporate issuance related flows that might have pushed the long end significantly higher, and now you’re seeing a little bit of a retracement of that,” Rajappa said. (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli) )