TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yields touch 5-1/2-month peaks as risk appetite grows

* U.S. stocks rally supports rise in yields * U.S. 2-year note auction comes in weaker than expected * Treasury to sell $34 bln in 5-year notes on Wednesday * Report of John Taylor's Republican support as Fed chair helps yield (Adds report on John Taylor, updates prices, table) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields rose to their highest in more than five months on Tuesday, in line with gains in the European bond market, with a strong U.S. equity performance also adding to overall risk appetite. Yields also rose in late afternoon trading after a Bloomberg report said that according to Republican Senator Tim Scott, Stanford University economist John Taylor emerged as a winner when President Donald Trump asked Senate Republicans on Tuesday for a show of hands in support of potential nominees for chairman of the Federal Reserve. U.S. 30-year bond yields also rallied, climbing to a three-month peak, following the Bloomberg report, while those on two-year notes rose to a nine-year high. "Some positive bounce in risk market appears to be the proximate cause," Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist, at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia, said. Wall Street's Dow Jones index touched a record high on Tuesday. Strong earnings and optimism about U.S. President Donald Trump's tax plans underpinned the Dow and S&P, which closed at all-time highs on all five trading days last week. U.S. Treasuries also took their cue from European government bond yields, as those on German Bunds hit two-week peaks. Strong business and bank lending surveys backed a growing view that the European Central Bank will announce a reduction of its monthly bond purchases on Thursday. Thursday's ECB monetary policy meeting has further limited interest in bonds, analysts said. Meanwhile, the Treasury's U.S. two-year note auction was underwhelming. The note picked up a yield of 1.596 percent, higher than that at the bid deadline. The yield was the highest in nine years, suggesting lukewarm demand. There were $71.2 billion in bids for a 2.74 bid-to-cover ratio, the lowest since March, and marginally below last month's 2.88. Indirect bidders, which consist mostly of foreign central banks, took 48.2 percent, slightly better than last month's 44.2 percent, but well below the mid-50s level seen in the first half of 2017. "Not a whole lot of implications for the 5-year, but the result was a bit softer than we expected," said Aaron Kohli, rates strategist, at BMO Capital Markets in New York. Treasury will sell $34 billion in 5-year notes and $15 billion in 2-year floating rate notes on Wednesday. In afternoon trading, 10-year U.S. Treasury note prices were down 11/32, yielding 2.417 percent, up from Monday's 2.375 percent. Earlier, 10-year yields rose to 2.424 percent, the highest since mid-May. U.S. 30-year bond prices fell 21/32, with a yield of 2.923 percent, down from 2.89 percent late on Monday. Thirty-year yields had risen to a three-month high of 2.936 percent. U.S. two-year note yields hit 1.5890 percent, a nine year high, following the Taylor report, up from 1.568 percent the previous session on Monday. October 24 Tuesday 3:55PM New York / 1955 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC7 151-20/32 -0-23/32 10YR TNotes DEC7 124-164/256 -0-72/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.1075 1.1261 0.028 Six-month bills 1.2475 1.2729 0.008 Two-year note 99-154/256 1.5851 0.017 Three-year note 99-182/256 1.7251 0.024 Five-year note 99-56/256 2.0422 0.035 Seven-year note 99-40/256 2.2571 0.034 10-year note 98-144/256 2.4153 0.040 30-year bond 96-144/256 2.9234 0.033 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.50 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 22.00 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.25 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.50 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.50 0.75 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish and Diane Craft)